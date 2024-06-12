Rajasthan govt announces Rs 50L ex-gratia for families of Reasi terror attack victims

Jaipur, June 12 The Rajasthan government on Tuesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh each for the two families in the state which lost four members in the terror attack on a bus in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi on Sunday.

Approving the ex-gratia, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said that the state government stands with the families who lost their loved ones in the terror attack.

He said that the country follows the policy of zero tolerance under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and those involved in the terror attack will not be spared.

Four people, identified as Rajendra Saini (42), Mamta Saini (40), Pooja Saini (30), and Livansh (2), were killed in the terror attack. They were all residents of Jaipur. Mamta Saini was the wife of Rajendra Saini while Livansh was the son of Pooja Saini.

Pooja's husband Pawan Saini (32) was injured in the attack and has been discharged from the hospital after receiving treatment.

Bodies of the victims were brought to Jaipur on Tuesday.

