Rajasthan govt has sole authority over district formation & abolition: Minister

Jaipur, Feb 6 Rajasthan Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel stated in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday that the state government holds exclusive authority to create, abolish, or modify districts, divisions, and other administrative units within the state.

“This includes the formation and reorganisation of new districts, subdivisions, tehsils, sub-tehsils, and villages,” the minister said.

Responding to a question raised during Zero Hour, Patel cited Sections 15 and 16 of the Rajasthan Land Revenue Act, 1956, affirming the state government’s full jurisdiction over district-related decisions. He emphasised that the current committee's recommendations were based on the previously constituted Parmesh Chandra Committee and followed a structured, unbiased process, devoid of any political influence.

He added that the decision to abolish certain districts was made after extensive analysis, considering key factors such as geographical location, population, administrative viability, developmental needs, and availability of basic facilities.

“As a result, nine newly created districts have been dissolved,” he said.

Patel reiterated the state government’s commitment to public welfare, assuring that the decision was made with complete transparency, objectivity, and long-term vision.

He further commented on former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot without taking his name and said, "Before leaving, the former government played an electoral game that ultimately backfired. The very leader they trusted was defeated and left without power."

He claimed that Congress never focused on district creation before.

“Only one district was formed under their rule, whereas all new districts came into existence during BJP’s tenure. Even for establishing a tehsil or a hospital, a thorough assessment of the entire system is conducted. Creating a single district incurs an expenditure of Rs 800 to Rs 1000 crore, yet no financial provisions were made for this restructuring. In Madhya Pradesh, the largest district reorganisation happened in 1998,” he claimed.

He said that Rajasthan simply copied Madhya Pradesh’s model and rushed through the process, aiming to retain power. However, no strong foundation was laid for these new districts.

"In contrast, our government has impartially reorganised the districts, considering all essential elements. A minimum population criterion of 10 lakh per district has been established to ensure viability," he claimed.

Earlier, during Zero Hour, the Congress created a ruckus over the decision to abolish districts formed during Gehlot's tenure.

Congress MLAs Suresh Modi and Ramkesh Meena raised the issue, followed by Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully, who questioned the response of Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel.

As the uproar intensified, Congress MLAs stormed into the Well of the House, forcing the Speaker to adjourn proceedings.

Congress MLAs Suresh Modi and Ramkesh Meena challenged the abolition of Neem-Ka-Thana and Gangapur City districts, calling the move arbitrary.

Suresh Modi accused the government of using a "pick and choose" policy, alleging that the Panwar Committee, which reviewed districts, visited all districts except Neem-Ka-Thana.

He claimed the committee was biased and acted under government instructions. Instead of applying objective criteria, districts were abolished based on political considerations.

Nine districts were annulled and three divisions formed under the Gehlot government were cancelled recently in a Cabinet meeting by the Rajasthan government.

