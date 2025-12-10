Rajasthan High Court receives another bomb threat; fifth in six weeks

Jaipur, Dec 10 The Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday received yet another bomb threat, the second in two days and the fifth in the last six weeks.

According to sources, an email threat surfaced again, prompting immediate action by security agencies. Teams from the bomb disposal squad and dog squad rushed to the spot, and the entire premises were placed under high alert.

Following the alert, investigating agencies conducted a detailed search from 8 a.m. onwards, an official said.

The bomb disposal squad and dog squad thoroughly inspected the Satyamev Jayate building, parking area, record room, and other parts of the premises during a two-hour operation.

However, after thorough searches, no suspicious object was found.

The High Court premises were declared completely safe, and judicial proceedings resumed at 11.30 a.m.

Meanwhile, the bomb threats also came at a sensitive and critical phase, as the Rajasthan High Court Bar Association elections are scheduled for Thursday, December 11.

The court has already received similar threatening emails on October 31 and December 5, followed by two more on December 8 and December 9.

These repeated hoax messages have raised serious questions about the effectiveness of existing security protocols and response mechanisms.

Frequent threats have repeatedly disrupted judicial functioning, forcing evacuations and delaying case hearings. On both Tuesday and Wednesday, the court premises were cleared immediately after the alert. Lawyers, court staff, and litigants were safely moved out, and all proceedings were temporarily suspended.

With no explosive devices found, Wednesday's threat has also been classified as a hoax.

The case has been handed over to the Cyber Cell for further investigation and technical analysis.

Security agencies are working to strengthen surveillance systems, tighten entry checks, and enhance overall safety measures across the High Court complex. Authorities have appealed to the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately to help prevent such incidents in the future.

