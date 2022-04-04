Rajasthan: Indian Air Force UAV crashes in Jaisalmer, cause not yet known

An Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) of the Indian Air Force crashed on Monday during a sortie in Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan, informed a government official.

According to the official, the reason behind the crash is yet to be ascertained.

"The cause of the crash will be ascertained through an inquiry," the official said.More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor