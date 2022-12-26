Rajasthan: It's snowing in Mount Abu, Churu also records zero degree celsius

The desert state of Rajasthan is experiencing a record dip in mercury this year with the hill station of Mount Abu experiencing snowfall and the city of Churu, the gateway to the Thar, recording zero degree Celsius.

People on the high rocky Aravalli plateau of Mount Abu near the Gujarat border woke up to snow-covered grounds, and glass sheets on vehicles.

The minimum temperature in another Rajasthan city Churu, which is known as the gateway to the Thar Desert also slipped to zero degree Celsius on Monday.

Northern India is in the grip of severe cold with many parts experiencing cold wave conditions. Fog leading to poor visibility has continued to disrupt road, train, and air traffic.

According to the India Meteorological Department, visibility across most of the northern states remained poor with Bhatinda in Punjab and Bikaner in Rajasthan recording "zero visibility".

The visibility in the national capital also was at 50 meters.

Not only in Bhatinda, but visibility also remained low throughout Punjab, with Amritsar recording visibility of 25 metres.

Haryana too recorded low visibility. While places like Ambala and Hissar recorded a low of 25m and 50m respectively, visibility in Chandigarh was 200 metres.

According to IMD data, places like Sri Ganganagar and Churu in Rajasthan also recorded low visibility of 25 and 50 meters, respectively.

Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal recorded low visibility on the day with 50 metres visibility at some places in Uttar Pradesh and Odisha. In contrast, North Bengal recorded visibility of 200 meters.



