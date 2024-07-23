Rajasthan LoP criticises Budget for 'ignoring' Desert State

New Delhi, July 23 Reacting to the Union Budget 2024-25 presented in the Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, Tika Ram Jully, criticised the Centre for not giving much to the Desert State.

"The government is giving more than Rs 50,000 crore to Bihar and Rs 15,000 crore to Andhra Pradesh. Earlier, the focus was only on Gujarat. But this Budget clearly shows that the government is now more focused on these three states.

"However, Rajasthan has been overlooked again. The state sent 25 (BJP) MPs to the Centre twice, and this time 14 MPs have won from Rajasthan. However, there is no focus on the needs of the state, the pending projects, or granting special state status to Rajasthan, which have been totally ignored by the government," the Congress leader said.

Jully added, "The promises of providing jobs to 2 crore youth, doubling farmers' income, ensuring women's safety, bringing rupee at par with dollar, reducing inflation, lowering diesel and petrol prices, and making LPG cheaper to provide relief to the common people are nowhere to be seen in this Budget, which seems to be aimed at saving the government rather than addressing these issues."

