Rajasthan: One awarded life imprisonment for raping minor girl
By ANI | Published: May 11, 2022 05:00 AM2022-05-11T05:00:11+5:302022-05-11T05:10:07+5:30
A POCSO court in Kota on Tuesday sentenced an accused named Abdul Rahim to life imprisonment for raping a minor girl in a madrassa in 2021 in Kotsuwa village under Degod police station of Kota district, said Special Public Prosecutor Lalit Kumar Sharma.
Earlier on November 13, 2021, Rahim raped a six-year-old girl when she had come to study Urdu in the madrassa.
A fine of Rs one lakh was also imposed on the accused, he added.
( With inputs from ANI )
