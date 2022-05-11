Rajasthan: One awarded life imprisonment for raping minor girl

A POCSO court in Kota on Tuesday sentenced an accused named Abdul Rahim to life imprisonment for raping a minor girl in a madrassa in 2021 in Kotsuwa village under Degod police station of Kota district, said Special Public Prosecutor Lalit Kumar Sharma.

Earlier on November 13, 2021, Rahim raped a six-year-old girl when she had come to study Urdu in the madrassa.

A fine of Rs one lakh was also imposed on the accused, he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

