Rajasthan Portfolio Allocation: CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Keeps Home, Among 8 Other Departments, Diya Kumari Gets Finance

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 5, 2024 06:59 PM2024-01-05T18:59:30+5:302024-01-05T18:59:50+5:30

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma allocated portfolios to newly appointed ministers on Friday, January 5, with the CM ...

Rajasthan Portfolio Allocation: CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Keeps Home, Among 8 Other Departments, Diya Kumari Gets Finance | Rajasthan Portfolio Allocation: CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Keeps Home, Among 8 Other Departments, Diya Kumari Gets Finance

Rajasthan Portfolio Allocation: CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Keeps Home, Among 8 Other Departments, Diya Kumari Gets Finance

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma allocated portfolios to newly appointed ministers on Friday, January 5, with the CM keeping eight departments, including Home and Excise.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari was allocated finance, tourism, art and culture, public works department, and women and child development. Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa has received technical and higher education education.

Check the Full List Here

Among the other cabinet ministers, Kirodi Lal Meena got the agriculture and rural development departments, Gajendra Singh Khimsar medical and health, Rajyvardhan Rathore Industries, IT and communication, and Madan Dilawar school education. Earlier in the day, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra approved the portfolio list for the ministers recently inducted into Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma’s ministry.

Twenty-two ministers were sworn in at a ceremony at the Raj Bhawan on December 30. Chief Minister Sharma and his two deputies had taken oath earlier.

Open in app
Tags :rajasthanBhajan lal sharmaDiya KumariKirodi lal meenaKalraj Mishra