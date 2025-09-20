Rajasthan: Short film on PM Modi’s biography screened at PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, Jodhpur

Jodhpur, Sep 20 As part of the nationwide celebrations marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, various programmes are being organised across the country. In this series of events, a short film based on the biography of PM Modi was screened at PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya in Jodhpur on Saturday, where all students watched the inspiring story of the Prime Minister’s life.

The school principal said that the film aims to teach students how to prioritise national and societal goals over personal ones and understand the purpose of their lives.

“The goal is to instil a spirit of service in students, encouraging them to contribute to the nation’s progress and help India move towards becoming a global leader,” the principal told IANS.

Speaking to IANS, Ashok Kumar, Principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya, said, “It’s a good initiative that students are being shown a movie on PM Modi.”

Rajni, a student, said, “It’s a good biography. I learned a lot from it.”

Priyanshi Bhati, another student, added, “Today, we watched a 30-minute short film. It was quite inspiring.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is regarded as one of the most influential leaders globally. Born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar, Gujarat, PM Modi comes from humble beginnings. His father, Damodardas Mulchand Modi, ran a tea stall near Vadnagar Railway Station, and his mother, Heeraben, was a homemaker. He has four brothers—Soma, Amrit, Prahlad, and Pankaj—and one sister, Vasantiben.

At the age of 17, PM Modi left home to travel across India. He later joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a socio-cultural organisation. His routine at RSS began at 5:00 a.m. and continued until late at night. Influenced by Swami Vivekananda, Narendra Modi developed a spiritual and service-oriented mindset.

He married Jashodaben in 1968. The couple has no children and lives separately.

PM Modi joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 1985. He served as Chief Minister of Gujarat for four terms from 2001 to 2014. On May 26, 2014, he became the 14th Prime Minister of India and is currently serving his third consecutive term.

