Rajasthan: Sikar official clarifies on ‘vote theft’ charges, calls it ‘misleading’

Jaipur, Nov 13 Amid allegations by the Congress party of a “vote theft system” in Rajasthan, the District Collector from Sikar on Thursday has termed the claims “misleading”.

Congress had alleged that the Election Commission (EC) issued seven voter identity cards (EPICs) to a single individual, Meghraj Patwa, each with a different EPIC number.

According to the district collector’s clarification, the victim had filled out Form 6 online seven times to register as a voter, due to which seven EPIC cards were generated.

“The booth-level officer was negligent in verifying these forms, and disciplinary action has been initiated against the third-level officer concerned,” the statement said.

The Collector further stated that the remaining revision work is being carried out only for the purification of voter lists, ensuring that duplicate entries are removed.

“The affected individual filled only one enumeration box during the Special Revision 2026, hence his name will now appear only once in the voter list,” the clarification added.

Congress, earlier, had accused the Election Commission of mishandling the process, alleging, “PM Modi and the EC have hijacked the entire election system.”

The party, in particular, had highlighted Patwa's case, quoting vote theft and saying, "Meghraj had applied for Voter ID, after which this misdeed by the Election Commission came to light."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor