Rajasthan Train Derailment: Three Coaches of Goods Train Derail on Mathura-Alwar Railway Track (Watch Video)

At least three coaches of goods train travelling from Alwar in Rajasthan to Haryana's Rewari city derailed on Mathura-Alwar railway track on Sunday, July 21. As of now there are no reports of casualties or injuries in the incident.

According to the ADRM Jaipur Manish Goyal, the coaches of the goods train derailed at around 2:30 am on early hours on Sunday. However, Goyal no train movement has been affected on the route.

"Three coaches of the goods train which had to be received on Alwar Station which was on its way to Rewari has derailed at around 2:30 am. Alwar-Mathura rail track will be restored soon...No train movement has been affected," said Manish Goyal to news agency ANI.

