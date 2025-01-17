Rajasthan: Two arrested with drugs valued at Rs 3 crore

Jaipur, Jan 17 Rajasthan Police on Friday arrested two accused for drug smuggling in Jhalawar and seized 706 grams of MDMA valued at approximately Rs 3 crore in the international market.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Richa Tomar said that a special campaign is underway across the district to combat drug smuggling and apprehend offenders.

A team led by ASP Chinraji Lal Meena, under the supervision of CO Bhawanimandi Prem Kumar and SHO Ramesh Chand Meena, set up a checkpoint at the Julmi intersection in the Pipaliya area on Thursday night.

During the operation, a suspicious loading auto was stopped. The vehicle was being operated by two individuals, Mohan Bagri (50), a resident of Bagri Mohalla, Thana Dag, and Dilip Singh (43), a resident of Bhavsar Mohalla, Thana Dag.

Upon inspection, the police recovered 706 grams of MDMA in both powdered and lump forms. The car and the contraband were seized, and the suspects were taken into custody.

A case has been filed against the duo under the NDPS Act, with the investigation now handed over to Mishrauli Police Station for further inquiry.

Preliminary questioning revealed that the drugs were sourced from Nosher Khan, alias Noshad Lala, a resident of Ghata Khedi, Thana Dag, and Firoz Pathan from Sitamau, District Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh.

According to the police, Firoz Pathan is a notorious drug smuggler with 17 cases against him, including five under the NDPS Act. He is currently wanted in another NDPS Act case registered at Thana Sitamau.

Similarly, Nosher Khan also has one case registered against him. Both individuals are suspected of operating an illegal drug smuggling network across the Rajasthan-Madhya Pradesh border.

The successful operation was carried out by SHO Ramesh Chand Meena and his team, including ASI Pushpendra Singh, Latur Lal, Head Constable Rajkumar, and Constables Ravi Dubey, Pawan Kumar, Santosh Kumar, Hariram, Jagdish, Churaman Singh, Rakesh Kumar, Mahesh Kumar, Ravindra Kumar, and Driver Dinesh Kumar from Bhawani Mandi Police Station.

