Rajasthan: Two killed after mine collapses in Tonk

Tonk (Rajasthan) [India], June 17 : Two labourers were killed after a portion of a Quartz mine collapsed in Tonk, Rajasthan on Saturday, the police said.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Sheru Khan and Prabhu Gurjar.

Upon receiving the information the police reached the hospital and sent the body for postmortem at Saadat Hospital in Tonk.

Informing about the reason for the accident, the police refused to say anything regarding the negligence and said that the exact reason is yet to be ascertained.

The police said, " After the collapse of the mine, the labourers working there took the deceased to the hospital where the doctors declared them dead. The body has been sent for postmortem at Saadat Hospital and the family members have been informed. The reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained."

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor