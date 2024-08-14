Rajasthan: Two women officers to be awarded President's Police Medal

Jaipur, Aug 14 Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma will honour two women police officers who provided excellent and commendable services in the Police Department by awarding them the President's Police Medal on the occasion of 78th Independence Day in a state-level function to be held at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

The women police officers to be awarded the President's Police Medal are Additional Director General of Police Anti Corruption Bureau II Smita Srivastava and Additional Director General of Police Housing Binita Thakur.

The 1995 batch IPS officer Smita Srivastava played an important role in keeping those who were stranded in Rajasthan safe during the COVID-19 lockdown while ensuring smooth movement of traffic.

She got the Area Traffic Control System established for the successful implementation of the Police Module of the IRAD program and better traffic management as SP Traffic Jaipur.

Binita Thakur, a 1996 batch IPS officer, has done significant work during her service against dacoits in Karauli and the drug mafia in Baran and in dismantling the criminal Pardhi gang network.

She stopped violent clashes in the farmers' movement of Hanumangarh-Sriganganagar and exposed a big international arms license racket in Sriganganagar.

She also ran the departmental promotion and recruitment process smoothly.

Both the women police officers are being awarded the President's Police Medal on the occasion of Independence Day 2024 for their remarkable and distinguished services rendered with devotion and dedication to duty.

--IANS

arc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor