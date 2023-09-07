Rajkot motorcycle collision claims five lives

Rajkot (Gujarat), Sep 7 A collision between two motorcycles near Gujarat's Rajkot city claimed the lives of at least five individuals, police said on Thursday.

The accident occurred at Sardhar-Bhupgadh road on Wednesday night and according to preliminary findings by SI A.J. Parmar of the Ajidam police station, was caused by the reckless driving of one of the motor-cyclist.

The victims have been identified as follows: Dilip Bhuriya, 25, Arjun Meda, 18, Dinesh Rathod, 30, Devgan Makwana, 22, and Rajesh Rathod, 22 - all residents of Sajadiali village in Rajkot district.

The accident unfolded as Bhuriya, Meda, and Dinesh were on their way to Sardhar village on a motorcycle for grocery shopping, while Makwana and Rajesh were en route to Bhupgadh from Sardhar on their own two-wheeler.

The preliminary investigation suggests that Makwana's reckless driving led to the collision, and the situation was further exacerbated as Bhuriya's bike collided with an autorickshaw, and Makwana's motorcycle struck another vehicle.

The five victims were rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to their injuries, which included severe trauma to their heads and bodies.

The police have registered a case against Makwana for causing death by negligence.

