Rajnath Singh greets farmers on Kisan Diwas, pays tributes to former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh which is celebrated as National Farmers' Day (Kisan Diwas), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday extended his greetings to the farmers of the country.

Rajnath Singh called the former Prime Minister "top leader of farmers" who contributed to the development journey of India and worked lifelong for the empowerment of weaker sections of the society.

The Defence Minister tweeted, "The birth anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh ji is celebrated as 'Farmer's Day' all over India. Hearty congratulations to all the farmers. Congratulations to the farmers who have created crops in the field and happiness in the country with their hard work. The government of PM Shri @narendramodi is fully dedicated for the welfare of farmers."

"I bow to the former Prime Minister of the country and the top leader of farmers, Chaudhary Charan Singhji on his birth anniversary. He contributed to the development journey of India and worked lifelong for the empowerment of the weaker sections of the society. He has also played an effective role in strengthening democracy in the country," added the Union Minister.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid tributes to Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary and called him "strong voice of farmers' rights and interests".

"Farmers will take decisions related to farmers. Children of farmers will also become SP-DM." Tributes to former Prime Minister Shri Chaudhary Charan Singh ji on his birth anniversary, a strong voice of the rights and interests of the annadaatas," said the Congress leader in a tweet today.

In 2001, the government of India declared December 23, Chaudhary Charan Singh's birth anniversary, to be celebrated as National Farmers' Day.

The decision was taken to recognise Chaudhary Charan Singh's contribution to the upliftment of farmers and the development of the agriculture sector.

( With inputs from ANI )

