Rajnath Singh reaches Jammu to review security situation in J-K

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday for a one-day tour to assess the security situation. The visit comes in response to a recent terrorist ambush in the border district of Poonch, which resulted in the unfortunate death of four soldiers, as reported by officials.

Singh, accompanied by Army Chief General Manoj Pande, was received by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and General Officer Commanding-in-chief, northern command, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi at the technical airport, the officials said.

Soon after his arrival here, the defence minister left for Rajouri-Poonch sector where he is scheduled to review the security situation and the counter-terrorist operation which is going on in the region following the December 21 ambush at Dhatyar Morh between Dhera Ki Gali and Buffliaz in Poonch.