Rajnath Singh welcomes K'taka HC decision on hijab, says dress code must be followed

After the Karnataka government upheld the ban on Hijab in educational institutions on Tuesday, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the dress code of schools and colleges must be followed by everyone irrespective of religion.

Karnataka High Court today dismissed various petitions challenging a ban on Hijab in education institutions and said that wearing a Hijab is not an essential religious practice of Islam.

"Karnataka High Court gave its judgment on Hijab today and it should be welcomed. The dress code of school or college must be followed by everyone of any religion," Singh said while addressing a program "Women Transforming India" in Delhi.

During the program, Singh cited various examples of Indian women shining in different sectors like Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Falguni Nayak and Leena Tiwari.

"There is no sector left which does not have women participation like Mary Kom, PV Sindhu in sports. Falguni Nayak, Leena Tiwari gave their companies a worldwide name. A 23-year-old girl launched her startup after giving up Rs 1 crore job package," the minister said.

He further informed that the number of startups has witnessed a huge increase from 500 to 60,000 since 2014.

Singh also asserted that the participation of women will boost the Indian Army.

( With inputs from ANI )

