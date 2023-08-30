Raksha Bandhan 2023: Madhya Pradesh sets Guinness World Record for world's biggest Rakhi

On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district is all set to make Guinness World Record for the world's biggest rakhi. Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ashok Bhardwaj has undertaken the task of making the biggest rakhi. Over 10 artisans are making the world’s biggest rakhi using cloth material, cardboard, thermocol, wood, etc.The world’s biggest rakhi’s centrepiece will have a diameter of 25 feet. It will be attached to two decorative balls, each measuring 15 feet.

The biggest rakhi will enter five records, namely, Guinness Book of World Records, World Book of Records, Asia Book of Records, Limca Book of World Records and India Book of Records. The Guinness World Records officials will arrive in Bhind on Thursday to verify the record.. According to Hindu beliefs, Raksha Bandhan holds a lot of significance for the people. In the epic Hindu script of Mahabharata, Lord Krishna accidentally cut his finger on the Sudarshan Chakra and Draupadi helped him by tearing a piece of her saree and tying it to the injured finger to stop the bleeding. In return, Krishna promised Draupadi to protect her from every situation. He fulfilled his promise by protecting her when she was publicly humiliated in the court of Hastinapur and Kauravas tried to shame her. Rakhi marks an occasion for the girls to visit their homes as when brides were married outside of their hometown, their parents did not visit them in their married homes. Today, Raksha Bandhan is celebrated with a more symbolic approach and with love and joy.