Rally taken out in Manipur against AFSPA, killings of women, children

Imphal, Dec 10 Thousands of men and women, including students, on Tuesday organised a massive rally in Imphal demanding the repeal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, (AFSPA), and action against terrorists who brutally killed three women and three children in Jiribam.

The rally, jointly organised by five influential organisations, including the All Manipur United Clubs Organisation (AMUCO), Poirei Leimarol Apunba Meira Paibi, and All Manipur Women's Voluntary Association (AMAWOVA), began at Thau ground in Imphal West district and covered around 5 km before culminating at Khuman Lampak stadium, where a public meeting was held.

Holding placards and shouting slogans such as 'Do not obliterate Manipur' and 'Save Manipur', the protesters strongly demanded to repeal the AFSPA at the earliest.

People from various communities and also relief camp inmates took part in the heavily attended rally.

Speaking to the media, AMUCO President Nando Luwang criticised the government for the unrest in Manipur for the past 19 months.

He said the people of Manipur are demanding the right to self-determination and seeking to draw global attention to the violation of their rights.

"We want to show the world that there are people in a part of India whose rights have been shattered. Tuesday's rally was organised on International Human Rights Day to highlight this plight," Nando said.

He said: "India shines internationally, but Manipur remains in darkness" and appealed for change to government strategies and noted that ethnic armed groups operating in the region are also victims of the government's manipulative plans, which have led to the current crisis.

"Manipur is burning today. Development has come to a halt, and people are suffering. We must realise that this crisis is orchestrated by the government," he said and urged unity among communities to restore peace in the state.

AMAWOVA leader S. Nirupama said that on the occasion of International Human Rights Day, the people of Manipur want to reaffirm that they are strongly against the AFSPA as well as against the killings of innocent women and children by Kuki and Zo militants.

"The Imphal valley and Naga people's inhabited areas have suffered a great deal under AFSPA. The act is a tool for killing civilians in the name of fighting militancy," she told the media.

The killings of three women and three children in Jiribam district triggered widespread protests and violence in several districts, including Imphal West and Imphal East districts last month, during which mobs torched and attacked the houses and properties of several ministers, legislators, and political leaders.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has recently reimposed the AFSPA in Manipur's six police station areas, including the violence-hit Jiribam, adjoining southern Assam.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor