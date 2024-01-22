Ram Lalla Will Not Stay in a Tent Now, Says PM Modi After Temple’s Pran Pratishtha

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to a crowd of over 7,000 individuals, including spiritual leaders and notable figures from various fields in Ayodhya, following the grand inauguration of the Ram Temple. Addressing the gathering, PM Modi expressed, Ram Lalla will not stay in a tent now. He will stay in the grand temple.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi says, "Ram Lalla will not stay in a tent now. He will stay in the grand temple..."#RamMandirPranPrathisthapic.twitter.com/DkbVzUwnsL — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

The Prime minister completed the plan prathistha ceremony of Ram Mandir as he was clad in traditional attire and reached the sanctum sanctorum of the Ayodhya Ram Temple. Following this, he will go on to address a rally in the temple town. The Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony, with Prime Minister Modi at its helm, also symbolizes the fulfilment of a longstanding promise to the Indian people.

Alongside Prime Minster Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Governor Ananadiben Patel offered prayers to Ram Lalla after the completion of the 'pran pratishtha ceremony.