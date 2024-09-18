Ram Mandir Ayodhya Generates ₹400 Crore in GST Earnings, Confirms Champat Rai

The construction of the Ram Mandir is progressing with the support of the community. The temple is designed to accommodate around two lakh devotees each day for darshan. Special arrangements have been made for elderly individuals, senior citizens, and disabled devotees, with free wheelchair services provided by the trust upon presentation of an Aadhaar card. A daily pass system has been established to facilitate easy darshan, and lockers have also been made available to secure personal belongings.

Champat Rai, a representative of the Shriram Janmabhoomi Trust, shared that a total of 18 temples will be built within the Ram Mandir complex, which spans approximately 70 acres. These will include temples dedicated to Maharshi Valmiki, Maharshi Vashishta, Maharshi Agastya, Mata Bhagwati, Nishadraj, Ahilya, Shabari, and Tulsidas, among others. Additionally, a museum, trust office, and guest house are in the plans. Rai emphasized that all taxes paid by the trust will be fully accounted for, and not a single rupee will be deducted from the funds sent to the government.

To date, over 2,500 crores have been spent on the construction projects within the complex, including the Ram temple. The completion deadline for all projects is set for June 2025. The Ram Mandir Trust estimates that the government will receive approximately Rs 400 crore in GST from the construction work.

Currently, the government has already received around Rs 166 crores in GST from the temple's construction activities, though the final tax collection figure will only be available once the construction is completed. The total anticipated cost for all projects related to the Ram Mandir is estimated to reach around 4,000 crores.