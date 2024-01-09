Ram Mandir Inauguration: BJP Indulging in Gimmick Show Before LS Polls, Says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP on Tuesday of engaging in a gimmick show by inaugurating the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The TMC supremo emphasized her disapproval, stating that she does not endorse celebrations that exclude other communities.

During a public program in Joynagar, South 24 Parganas district, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her stance, stating that she does not subscribe to the idea of dividing the masses based on religious lines.

I believe in festivities that take along people from all communities and speak about unity. The BJP is doing it (Ram Mandir inauguration) under court instruction but doing it before Lok Sabha polls as a gimmick show, she said. I don't believe in dividing people on religious lines, she said.

The inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is scheduled for January 22, with the anticipated presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and a gathering of over 6,000 individuals expected to participate in the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony.