Ram Navami 2024: Pickpockets Steal Rs 50,000 from Hyderabad Devotee Visiting Ayodhya Ram Temple (Watch Video)

Pickpockets have made away with Rs 50,000 of a devotee from Hyderabad who was waiting in line to have darshan of Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya on the occasion of Ram Navami on Wednesday, April 17.

In a video shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by journalist Priya Singh, a Hyderabadi man can be heard saying that four to five people came in a group and cut his pocket to steal Rs 50,000 while he was standing in a queue to enter the premises of Lord Ram.

The Ram Temple in Ayodhya witnessed the unique event at noon as the forehead of the Ram Lalla idol was anointed with a ray of sunlight, known as 'Surya Tilak' on the occasion of Ram Navami today.

The 'Surya Tilak' of Ram Lalla was done through an elaborate system connected with mirrors and lenses in the Ram Temple. The temple trust had commissioned a team of scientists to make this occasion possible. Using scientific expertise, a beam of light illuminated Ram Lala's forehead. To achieve this phenomenon, sunlight was precisely directed onto the statue's forehead using a combination of mirrors and lenses. This was carried out precisely at 12 noon for about three minutes.

The moment of the 'Surya Tilak' had devotees in raptures as chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' were heard across Ayodhya and even in temples across the country. Devotees broke out into song and dance outside the Ram Janambhoomi Mandir. This is the first Ram Navami after the Pran Pratishtha of the idol of Lord Ram by PM Modi on January 22 in Ayodhya. The darshan at the temple had started at 3:30 am. The celebration was broadcast on about 100 LED screens throughout the city. It was also broadcast on the trust's social media accounts.