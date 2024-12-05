Ram Niwas Goel Announces Retirement: Delhi Assembly Speaker Steps Down from Active Politics, Writes to Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel announced on Thursday that he would retire from electoral politics due to his advancing age. In a letter to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, the 76-year-old Goel expressed his gratitude for the respect and support extended to him by all party legislators.

In response to the letter, AAP supremo and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal described Ram Niwas Goel's decision to retire from electoral politics as "an emotional moment."

श्री रामनिवास गोयल जी का चुनावी राजनीति से अलग होने का निर्णय हम सभी के लिए एक भावुक क्षण है। उनके मार्गदर्शन ने वर्षों तक हमें सदन के अंदर और बाहर सही दिशा दिखाई है। अपनी बढ़ती उम्र और स्वास्थ्य के चलते उन्होंने हाल ही में अभी कुछ दिन पहले ही चुनावी राजनीति से अलग होने की अपनी… https://t.co/iaLsnWWCRB — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 5, 2024

Ram Niwas Goel's decision to leave electoral politics is an emotional moment for all of us. His guidance has shown us the right direction inside and outside the House for years. Due to his increasing age and health, he had recently expressed his desire to leave electoral politics just a few days ago. We respect his decision. Goyal sahab was, is and will always be the guardian of our family. The party will always need his experience and services in the future too, Arvind Kejriwal said in a post X.