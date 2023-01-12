Ramakrishna Mission spent Rs 943 crore on welfare works in FY 2021-22

Kolkata, Jan 12 The Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, founded by Swami Vivekananda, whose 161st birth anniversary is being celebrated throughout the country on Thursday, had spent Rs 943 crore on welfare works, both in India and overseas, during the 2021-22 financial year.

The figures were announced recently at Ramakrishna Math's 113th annual general meeting at Belur Math, the global headquarters of the institution at Belur in Howrah district.

In the financial year under review, Ramakrishna Mission spent an amount of Rs 451.44 crore for spreading education, which, according to the estimates of the mission, benefited 2.41 lakh students.

The mission authorities also spent Rs 337.75 crore for providing free treatment to the needy people throughout the country.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, thousands of Swamiji's followers assembled at his birthplace on Simla Street in North Kolkata to pay their tribute to the great son of India. Thousands assembled at Belur Math as well.

The general secretary of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, Swami Subirananda, addressed the devotees about the lessons of Swamiji at Belur Math.

Different cultural associations and clubs also organised events in different parts of the state to celebrate the occasion.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari, among others, also paid their tributes to Swamiji.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor