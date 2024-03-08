Rameshwaram Cafe To Reopen with Enhanced Security a Week After Blast

The Rameshwaram Cafe, which was damaged in a blast a week ago injuring 10 people, will reopen Saturday with enhanced security measures.

Metal detectors have been installed at the eatery, and two security guards will be on duty to monitor customers and their belongings.

"The cafe will reopen at 6:30 a.m. after puja functions," said Raghavendra, the cafe owner as quoted by India Today, the cafe owner. "The reopening will begin with the singing of the national anthem."

#WATCH | Karnataka: After a low-intensity explosion hit Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe on March 1, it is set to re-open its doors to visitors tomorrow, March 9. pic.twitter.com/m2TphSVAKD — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2024

Investigation Continues

While the cafe reopens, the investigation into the blast continues. The NIA has leads in Bellary and Tumkur and is questioning people near the cafe.

CCTV footage shows the suspect arriving at the cafe an hour before the blast. The suspect then used public transportation to travel to a religious site before leaving the city for Tumkur, according to media reports. Investigators are optimistic about a breakthrough based on these new leads.

Read Also | Bengaluru: Who Owns Rameshwaram Cafe? Know Their First Reaction After Blast

Previous Statements by Home Minister

Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara said a day earlier that investigators had "good leads" in the case.

The suspect is believed to have travelled to Tumkur by bus after the explosion. Authorities are verifying his movements from Bengaluru to Ballari.

The NIA, assisted by the Bengaluru police Central Crime Branch, is investigating the March 1 blast caused by an improvised explosive device at the cafe in Bengaluru's eastern information technology corridor.

VIDEO | Explosion at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru captured in the CCTV installed in the eatery.



At least five persons were injured in a fire caused by a suspected LPG cylinder blast at the popular city eatery earlier today.



(Source: Third Party)



(Disclaimer: Disturbing… pic.twitter.com/Wl6GRwsOWo — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 1, 2024

"We have important leads regarding the suspect's direction of travel and a change of clothes," Parameshwara told reporters. "Some information cannot be disclosed at this time. However, we are confident of apprehending the suspect soon."

New Video Footage

New video footage shows the suspect, wearing a backpack, full-sleeved shirt, cap, mask, and glasses, on a bus. The suspect appears to notice the bus camera and move out of view.

VIDEO | A new CCTV footage has emerged showing the #BengaluruCafeBlast suspect boarding a BMTC bus.



(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/XkyTZouFW9 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 7, 2024

An unverified photo of the suspect, wearing a T-shirt and lacking the mask, cap, and glasses, while seated on the bus, is also circulating.

The NIA has offered a 10 lakh rupees reward for information leading to the arrest of the bomber.

Read Also | WATCH: New CCTV Footage of Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Suspect Shows Bomber Boarding BMTC Bus