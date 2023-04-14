Ramzan's last Friday prayers disallowed in Kashmir's Jamia Masjid

Srinagar, April 14 The management of Jamia Masjid in the Nowhatta area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar city said on Friday that the authorities had asked them not to hold 'Jummat-ul-Vida' (last Friday of Ramzan) prayers at the mosque.

The management of Jamia Masjid said in a statement, "District magistrate and police officials visited Jamia Masjid in the morning today and asked us to lock the gates of the Masjid as administration had decided that Jummat-ul-vida prayers will not be allowed at the Masjid today."

