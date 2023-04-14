Ramzan's last Friday prayers disallowed in Kashmir's Jamia Masjid
By IANS | Published: April 14, 2023 11:48 AM2023-04-14T11:48:02+5:302023-04-14T12:00:14+5:30
Srinagar, April 14 The management of Jamia Masjid in the Nowhatta area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar city said on Friday that the authorities had asked them not to hold 'Jummat-ul-Vida' (last Friday of Ramzan) prayers at the mosque.
The management of Jamia Masjid said in a statement, "District magistrate and police officials visited Jamia Masjid in the morning today and asked us to lock the gates of the Masjid as administration had decided that Jummat-ul-vida prayers will not be allowed at the Masjid today."
