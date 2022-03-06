Ranchi: J-K LG Manoj Sinha meets Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday called on the Governor of Jharkhand Ramesh Bais.

Sinha also met social activist and Padma Shri awardee Ashok Bhagat in Ranchi.

Manoj Sinha was on a one-day visit to Jharkhand. Sinha was on a personal visit, informed his office today.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor