Ranipur in Uttar Pradesh gets tiger reserve status

By ANI | Published: October 31, 2022 01:53 PM 2022-10-31T13:53:04+5:30 2022-10-31T19:25:07+5:30

Ranipur Tiger Reserve in Uttar Pradesh has become the 53rd tiger reserve in India. "Happy to inform that Ranipur ...

Ranipur in Uttar Pradesh gets tiger reserve status | Ranipur in Uttar Pradesh gets tiger reserve status

Ranipur in Uttar Pradesh gets tiger reserve status

Next

Ranipur Tiger Reserve in Uttar Pradesh has become the 53rd tiger reserve in India.

"Happy to inform that Ranipur Tiger Reserve in UP has become 53rd tiger reserve of India," Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav tweeted.

"Spread over 529.36 sq km (core area230.32 sq km and buffer area 299.05 sq km), the new tiger reserve will strengthen our tiger conservation efforts," the tweet said.

This is part of the central government's efforts toward tiger conservation.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Ranipur tiger reserve Ranipur tiger reserve Bhupender Yadav