Rare bird spotted along Ghaghra River in UP
By IANS | Published: September 22, 2023 01:37 PM 2023-09-22T13:37:48+5:30 2023-09-22T13:50:05+5:30
Lucknow, Sep 22 An endangered species of birds, the Indian Skimmer, has been spotted along the Ghaghra River at the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve by a volunteer at the Habitats Trust.Ghaghra, a sanctuary for numerous threatened species, is one of the last strongholds for the critically endangered, gharial and Gangetic dolphin in Uttar Pradesh.
The sighting occurred 5 kms upstream of the Zalim Nagar Bridge on Ghaghra, within the Dhauraha range in the Dudhwa buffer zone.
This indicates the importance of Ghaghra River in Bahraich district as a vital habitat for the end angered Indian Skimmer, suggesting possibility of more inhabiting the upstream areas.
