Rare Tibetan Brown Bear Spotted in Northern Sikkim, Nation's Biodiversity Expands

The Northern Sikkim forest recorded the rare Tibetan Brown Bear. Sikkim Forest Department and WWF-India installed the camera traps on the high altitudes of Northern Sikkim. . With this discovery, the nation's animal diversity has increased by one subspecies.

The image of rare tibetan brown bear was shared on the official instagram handel of All India Radio News. "The camera traps that recorded the bear were placed by Phuchung Lachenpa, Tashi Palden Lachenpa and Palden Lepcha in the high altitudes of Mangan district and caught this elusive bear in December 2023. These photos highlight the characteristic yellowish scarf-like collar of this bear that broadens from the shoulders to the chest." captioned the post.

Meanwhile, a video captured the sighting of two uncommon white owls in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh. Officials from the Forest Department noted that this vulnerable owl species is not typically found in these areas. After the discovery of these birds in UP, the forest officials made efforts to relocate them to their natural habitat.