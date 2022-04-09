Rates of Covishield, Covaxin reduced to Rs 225 per dose

Corona pandemic has posed a major crisis to the world for the last two years. Different variants of the covid created panic in the minds of the people. Vaccination was the only way to control coronavirus. Scientists worked day and night to find a vaccine against covid. In India, two major vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, were given to Indians.

An important information about Covishield vaccine has come to light. The general public will be relieved as the price of Covishield vaccine has been reduced by half. Adar Poonawala, CEO, Serum Institute of India, said, “We are pleased to announce that after discussion with the Central Government, SII has decided to revise the price of COVISHIELD vaccine for private hospitals from Rs.600 to Rs 225 per dose. We once again commend this decision from the Centre to open precautionary dose to all 18+."

In the interest of the people, Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech have decided to reduce the price of their vaccine to Rs 225 per dose and GST for all those above 18 years of age. Now, Covisheild, Covaxin and Covovax vaccines are available for Rs 225 at private vaccination centers and hospitals with GST charges. In a major step towards corona pandemic, the central government has decided to allow people over the age of 18 to take booster doses. Adults can now go to a private center and take a booster dose from April 10. People who have taken the second dose 9 months ago. They will be eligible for this booster dose.

We are pleased to announce that after discussion with the Central Government, SII has decided to revise the price of COVISHIELD vaccine for private hospitals from Rs.600 to Rs 225 per dose. We once again commend this decision from the Centre to open precautionary dose to all 18+. — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) April 9, 2022