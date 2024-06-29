Ravi Agarwal Appointed New Chairman of CBDT

The Indian government has approved the appointment of Ravi Agarwal as the new chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT). Agarwal, who has been a member of CBDT (Administration) since July 2023, will take over from Nitin Gupta on July 1.

Ravi Agarwal appointed as the Chairman of Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) pic.twitter.com/VIo4RcHmvd — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2024

The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet issued an order on Saturday, confirming Agarwal's appointment. He will serve as chairman until his superannuation on Sept. 30, 2024. Following his retirement, Agarwal will be reappointed on a contract basis until June 30, 2025. The reappointment will follow the usual terms and conditions applicable to re-employed Central Government officers.

Agarwal succeeds Gupta, who was appointed as the head of CBDT in June 2022. Gupta retired on Sept. 30, 2023, but was reappointed until June 30, 2024.

The CBDT is the apex body for tax administration in India and plays a crucial role in formulating policies and enforcing tax laws.