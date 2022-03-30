Ravi Kishan's elder brother dies of cancer, Yogi extendes condolence

Actor Ravi Kishan's elder brother Ramesh Shukla, passed away today in Delhi. He was battling cancer and was admitted to AIIMS hospital but couldn't survive. Ravi took his Twitter to share the news, he wrote "Sad news..! Today my elder brother Shri Ramesh Shukla Ji has sadly passed away at AIIMS Hospital Delhi. Tried a lot but could not save my elder brother. After their father's death, his elder brother's passing was painful. May Mahadev give you a place at your feet. Many respects. Om Shanti."

दुःखद समाचार..!

आज मेरे बड़े भाई श्री रमेश शुक्ला जी का एम्स हॉस्पिटल दिल्ली में दुःखद निधन हो गया है l

बहुत कोशिश किया पर बड़े भईया को नहीं बचा सका, पिता जी के बाद बड़े भाई का जाना पीड़ा दायक

महादेव आपको अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान प्रदान करें l

कोटि कोटि नमन l

ओम शांति 🙏 pic.twitter.com/1EZr2vD6Hs — Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann) March 30, 2022

After hearing the news, the official Twitter handle of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's office also extended condelness to Ramesh Shukla, sharing a post the Twitter handle wrote Chief Minister Shri

@myogiadityanath Ji Maharaj has been given the honor of the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Gorakhpur. Condolences have been given to the demise of Shri Ramesh Shukla, the elder of MP Shri Ravi Kishan Ji. Praying to God for the peace of the departed soul, Maharaj Ji expressed his condolences to the bereaved family members. Peace!"

मुख्यमंत्री श्री @myogiadityanath जी महाराज ने गोरखपुर के मा. सांसद श्री रवि किशन जी के अग्रज श्री रमेश शुक्ला जी के निधन पर शोक व्यक्त किया है।



महाराज जी ने दिवंगत आत्मा की शांति हेतु ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करते हुए शोक संतप्त परिजनों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त की है।



ॐ शांति! — Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) March 30, 2022

Ravi Kishan is a Bhojpuri star, he also appeared in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada films.