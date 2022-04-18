RBI announces new bank timings, customers to get 1 hour extension

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday announced new bank timings. As per the RBI, bank opening timings have been extended and this would come as a big relief. From today i.e. April 18, 2022 all banks shall open at 9 am and will remain open until the previous time. So, providing an extended 1 hour for customers.

Earlier in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the working hours at the bank were shortened but the same are now being restored to the earlier. This has been done in additionally, as the timing for other markets regulated by the RBI have also been restored as earlier. So, accordingly all of the 7state run banks including the country's top lender SBI as well as over 20 private banking entities will need to comply with the direction of new and revised bank opening timings.

