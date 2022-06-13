RBSE: Rajasthan board Class 10th result 2022 to be declared today

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is going to release 10th Class Result today i.e. on 13th June 2022 at 3 PM. Education Minister BD Kalla tweeted this information on Sunday. Along with this, the board has also released the notification and announced the date and time of the result. Students will be able to check their results by visiting the official website of RBSE, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

Rajasthan Board, RBSE 10th Result 2022, once declared, will be available on the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.



How to check your results:

Click on RBSE 10th Result 2022 link

Enter your Roll Number

Registration Number

RBSE 10th Result 2022 will appear on the screen

Download RBSE Class 10 Scorecard, and take a print out of a copy for future reference.

To pass in the secondary examination, students need to get at least 33 per cent marks. Altogether 10.91 lakh (10,91,088) students appeared for the class 10th exams that were conducted in April.