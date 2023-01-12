Ready to deal with any adverse situation at borders: Army Chief

New Delhi, Jan 12 The Indian Army is capable, powerful and ready to tackle any adverse situation at the International Borders, said Army chief General Manoj Pande on Thursday.

India has maintained adequate force deployment along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, and is ready to deal with any situation, he added.

The Army chief was addressing the annual press conference here on Thursday.

"The Indian Army is also creating a huge road network in their part alongside the International Border area. Simultaneously, India is boosting infrastructure projects near the Indo-China border. These border connecting roads will be 'all-weather roads'. Beside the all-weather Road, tunnels and bridges are also being constructed to reach the border in minimum time," General Pande said.

On the situation at LAC, the Army chief said it is stable but unpredictable. Although, he said that India and China are holding talks at both military and diplomatic levels to resolve the issues. Five of the seven issues have been resolved through the talks he further said.

However, he did not speak much on the Doklam, but he added the situation is being closely watched and all activities are being monitored.

The Army chief said that during the last three years, around Rs 1,300 crore has been spent in Ladakh for infrastructure and habitat requirements. In the last two years, habitats for around 55,000 troops and 400 guns were completed in the Eastern Ladakh sector, he added.

For Jammu and Kashmir, he said that the ceasefire understanding with Pakistan happened in February 2021, and has been going well. "Though cross-border terrorism continues, So we are remaining alert," he added.

Speaking on the northeast situation, the Army chief said peace has returned to most of the states in the northeast. He attributed the gains to economic activities and the development initiatives in the region.

Speaking on the effect of the Russia-Ukraine War on India, the General said the Russia- Ukraine war is a lesson for India.

"We carried out an analysis of what lessons are there for us at operational, strategic and tactical levels. We have to contextualise these lessons. We have incorporated them in terms of larger weapons platform, cyberspace," he added.

General Pande said that they are exploring indigenous solutions to several things, including the spare parts.

On the issue of more women officers in the Indian Army, General Pande said women officers might be commissioned soon into the Indian Army's Corps of Artillery. He elaborated that in this regard a proposal has been forwarded to the government for its assent.

General Pande said that the Army also has the 'Army Martial Arts Routine' which will help in dealing with combat situations.

He also spoke about the situation rising in the Joshimath area of Uttarakhand. The Army chief said, "If we are asked... in that case the Army is ready to help the local people in Joshimath. Army also can help in evacuating the people from the disturbed area," he added.

