Real life Vicky Donor to face divorce

A man has found himself in a tricky siyuation, after his wife found out that he donated sperm without even telling her. Taking to Reddit, the man revealed that he donated his sperm to make some extra cash without telling his wife. But a conversation with friends prompted him to bring it up and she was left 'shocked'. "I became a sperm donor when I was in college. I mainly did it just to earn some spare change and I thought I would be helping people who want children but for whatever reason are struggling. I met my wife in my last year we have been married for about 6 years and I don't donate anymore. We have our own children and everything is ok but a couple years ago we went through a rough patch and I donated again to earn some money," he wrote.

He said that he didn't really tell her because he didn't see it as a big deal. "I got about $150 to tide us over for the week and we went on about our business. I forgot about it," he said. However, it all unravelled when they were chatting with friends who were experiencing fertility issues, and the topic of his previous donation cropped up, much to his wife's surprise. "She looked visibly shaken but moved on quickly. When we got home she brought it up again and I explained the story and how I forgot about I over time and didn't see it as a big deal and she got quite upset saying I might have potential children I don't know about. I don't have children I don't know about because the only children I have are with her but she is insisting this is some form of betrayal. The man has now been feeling guilty and wonders whether he should have just told his wife at the time, realising that to her, this was a pretty big deal."As someone who conceived my children with donor sperm I do still feel you should have disclosed it," one Reddit user commented. "At best you were inconsiderate, at worst you violated her trust... what else are you doing that she considers a big deal, that you aren't sharing? I guarantee that she's been rolling that thought around her head since," another user wrote. The couple is planning to send their kids to their grandparents so they can sort out the next steps in their life.

