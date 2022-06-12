Real 'reel' heroes: When Bollywood biggies refused to bow to ganglords

New Delhi June 12 Industry stalwarts such as Ramesh Sippy, Mahesh Bhatt and Manmohan Shetty, who "firmly stood their ground and refused to be cowed", were the real heroes who took on the underworld, according to former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria, who previously headed the citys 'Bollywood Crescent', the Northwest Region, which was the ground zero of the extortion menace at its peak.

Prior to this, as Assistant Inspector General

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor