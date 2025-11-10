Realtor hacked to death inside police quarters in TN's Tiruchy

Chennai, Nov 10 In a shocking incident that unfolded in full public view, a 25-year-old realtor was brutally hacked to death by a five-member gang inside the police quarters in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchy on Monday morning.

The attack sent shockwaves across the city as it took place close to the residential police facility at Marsingpettai and coincided with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s visit to Tiruchy.

According to police sources, residents of Bheema Nagar Main Road witnessed a group of men armed with lethal weapons chasing a youth.

The terrified victim, later identified as Thamaraiselvan, 25, a local realtor, ran towards the nearby police quarters seeking refuge. However, the assailants pursued him relentlessly and cornered him inside the premises before attacking him with sharp-edged weapons.

Eyewitnesses said the gang showed no hesitation despite being in a police residential zone.

"He ran into the police quarters screaming for help, but the gang followed him and struck him repeatedly," a local resident said.

The victim sustained multiple deep cuts, particularly to his head, and died on the spot before police personnel could intervene.

While most assailants fled the scene immediately after the assault, leaving residents and police in shock, alert members of the public managed to catch hold of one of the attackers and handed him over to the police.

The suspect was taken into custody for interrogation, and police teams have launched a massive manhunt to trace the remaining four members of the gang.

Senior police officials, including Tiruchy Commissioner of Police, rushed to the scene and conducted an inquiry. Forensic teams collected evidence, and the body of Thamaraiselvan was sent to the Government Medical College Hospital for a postmortem examination.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the murder may be linked to a previous dispute, possibly related to real estate dealings, though police have not ruled out other motives.

Given that the incident occurred when Chief Minister Stalin was in the city for an official event, additional security was immediately deployed across Tiruchy to prevent any further disturbances. Police have registered a case of murder and are probing all possible angles to uncover the motive behind the brutal daylight killing.

