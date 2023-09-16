Reconstituted Congress Working Committee holds first meeting, deliberates on road map for assembly polls

Top Congress leaders held deliberations on Saturday at the first meeting of the new Congress Working Committee (CWC) focusing on preparing a comprehensive road map for ensuring the party's victory in the upcoming assembly polls in five states and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

By holding the crucial CWC meeting in the Telangana capital, the party is also looking to send out a message that it will go all-out to dislodge the BRS government in the poll-bound state. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and general secretaries K C Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh, among others, were present at the meeting.

The CWC meeting began around 3 pm, soon after the unfurling of the party flag at the Taj Krishna hotel venue here. Before the start of the CWC meeting, the first in many years held outside Delhi, Congress chief Kharge said his party has fought for and ushered in democracy, social justice, progress and equality in the country and will continue to fight to preserve national integrity and unity in diversity.

In consonance with our long cherished philosophy, the Congress Working Committee will craft a comprehensive road map to lead the party towards victory and strengthen the future of our nation and her people, he said in his message. We had made a promise to the people of Telangana. We have fulfilled that promise, Sonia Gandhi said, referring to the creation of the state of Telangana following the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014.

She said the Congress has always stood by the aspirations of the people of Telangana. Now, it's time to lead the state into a new era of progress and prosperity. The Congress Working Committee stands ready to write a new chapter of development with dignity for all people of Telangana and our nation, she said.

Congress is dedicated to raising the concerns of the common people, and striving to provide them with a government that upholds their rights and aspirations, Rahul Gandhi said in a Facebook post before the meeting.