Red Fort Blast: Rahul, Priyanka, Mamata Banerjee express shock, extend condolences to bereaved families

New Delhi, Nov 10 Reacting to the blast incident at Delhi’s Red Fort in which at least ten people have lost their lives along with more than a dozen getting injured, the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have expressed their deepest condolences to the bereaved families.

Taking it to X, LoP Rahul Gandhi said, “The news of the car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station is extremely heartbreaking and concerning. The report of the deaths of several innocent people in this tragic incident is profoundly sorrowful.”

“In this hour of grief, I stand with the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones and express my deepest condolences to them. I hope for the swift recovery of all the injured,” LoP Rahul Gandhi.

West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee also tweeted, “Deeply shocked to hear about the tragic blast in New Delhi. My heart goes out to the families who have lost their loved ones, and I pray for strength and a swift recovery for all those injured.”

Similarly, Congress MP from Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi, also termed the incident “heartbreaking” and said, “May God grant peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the swift recovery of those injured.”

The explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station on Monday has sent panic across the national capital and caused authorities in the Delhi-NCR area, Uttar Pradesh, and Mumbai to sound a high alert.

Notably, the J&K Police earlier in the morning busted an inter-state transnational terror module linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind terror outfits that led to the recovery of 2,900 kg of explosive, two assault rifles, pistols, timers, and other material in the Faridabad area of Haryana, near New Delhi, police said, adding that seven people have been arrested so far.

According to J&K Police, the crackdown follows the discovery of Jaish-e-Mohammad posters pasted at various locations in Bunpora Nowgam, Srinagar, on October 19, threatening police and security forces.

This seizure, followed by the explosion at Red Fort, occurs just a day before the second phase of the Bihar assembly elections.

