Release of 11 musical songs to promote Dogri culture

For the past few years, a lot of work has been done in the world of literature as well as music, film, and theatre for the promotion and development of regional languages in Jammu and Kashmir.

Work is also being done on a large scale for development. In the last few days, a Dogri film called 'Aawan On Shinday' was released in the Dogri language, which is being loved by the fans.

Tera Entertainment released 11 Dogri musical songs at an event held here on Saturday. The purpose of these songs is to promote Dogri culture.

This musical album was released by former minister Sat Sharma, Surjit Singh Salatha, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator Lucky Puri. Surjeet Singh Salathia appreciated the unique initiatives taken by Tera Entertainment to promote Dogra culture with the support of artists. Sat Sharma said that he was surprised to know that there are so many young talented artists in Jammu. Both the former ministers pledged their services 24x7 for the betterment of local artists promoting Dogra culture and emphasized the use of the Dogra language in the family environment.

Tera Services Pvt Ltd Director Kuldeep Sharma said that Jammu has a great cultural heritage and it is our responsibility to promote it widely. The aim of producing the video songs is to promote the local tourist attractions of Jammu. He said that there is a plan to introduce Dogra food of Paddy and Dogra Gran in the future. During the promotion of this album, the actors also planted 650 traditional fruit trees.

( With inputs from ANI )

