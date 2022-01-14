Renovation work at Shahi Masjid to be finished by Ramzan, says Telangana Waqf Board Chairman

The Chairman of the Telangana Waqf Board Mohammed Saleem on Thursday said that the renovation work at Shahi Masjid in Hyderabad will be completed by Ramzan or before it.

Shahi masjid known as Bhag e Aam and Mecca Masjid is famous in Hyderabad. There are many other masjids from the time of Nizam and Quli Qutub Shah in Hyderabad.

"We are planning to finish the work at the mosque as soon as possible. We will complete it by Ramzan or before. The shed work is almost over and the rest of the work to be speed up," said the Wakf Board Chairman.

"The mosque comes under the heritage. It comes under the government. We have also sanctioned Rs 70 lakhs and passed the bill in the Waqf Board. So, whenever the work resumes we will sanction the amount," he said.

He further said that thousands of people come for Namaz in the mosque since the time of Nizam.

"The renovation work is already started. Earlier there was a shed but there was the problem of water leakage. So, we have planned to renovate and extend the shed further by doing the false ceiling and installing AC, making it one of the best mosques in Hyderabad under the leadership of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao," said Saleem.

The Wakf Board Chairman said that Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government is the most secular government in the country that takes all the religions together. "We have renovated around seven masjids after becoming Wakf Board chairman," he added.

Abdul Majid, a native of Kashmir who came to Hyderabad, said that he has come to visit Shahi Masjid, Royal Mosque Baag e Aam as it is very famous.

"It is very nice to be here as there is a madrasa and research is being done. The Mosque is historical and there is a pond here as well. The kids are studying here. The weather is also very good. The horticulture department is also doing their work here. There are also historical copies of the Quran here," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

