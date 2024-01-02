Reports Swirl Around Alleged Death of Jaish-e-Mohammed Chief Masood Azhar in Bahawalpur Blast

The chief of the terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed, Masood Azhar, who is implicated in various terror attacks in India, including the 2001 Parliament attack case, is reportedly claimed to have been killed in a blast in Bahawalpur, Pakistan circulating on social media. A video depicting an explosion, announcing the breaking news of the alleged death of the Kandahar hijacker Masood Azhar, has garnered widespread attention on the internet. However, no official confirmation has been issued by Pakistani authorities or independent sources.

BIG BREAKING NEWS - As per unconfirmed reports, Most wanted terrorist, Kandhar hijacker Masood Azhar, has been kiIIIed in a bomb expIosion by UNKNOWN MEN at 5 am 🔥🔥



He was going back from Bhawalpur mosque. UNKNOWN MEN working even on New Year day ⚡



He was the chief of Terror… pic.twitter.com/XG97TMmIE8 — Times Algebra (@TimesAlgebraIND) January 1, 2024

Masood Azhar, the leader of Jaish-e-Mohammed, was reportedly killed in a bomb blast carried out by unidentified individuals. The incident occurred around 5 am when some unknown persons were returning from a mosque in Bahawalpur. Azhar, born on July 10, 1968, in Pakistan's Punjab province, faced charges related to the Kandahar plane hijacking and the attack on the Indian Parliament on December 13, 2001. He is considered India's most wanted terrorist and was one of the perpetrators of the Indian Airlines flight hijacking to Kandahar.

A common thread among these attacks is the utilization of motorcycles by unidentified assailants to target specific terrorists, employing both shooting and explosive methods in some instances. A parallel discussion emerged on social media recently, focusing on the notorious underworld figure Dawood Ibrahim. Reports indicated that Dawood had been poisoned, leading to his admission to a Karachi hospital for treatment. It was suggested that access to Dawood is restricted, with only a limited number of individuals permitted to meet him.