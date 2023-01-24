Republic Day 2023: Five events to look forward to celebrating this Republic Day

India will celebrate its 74th Republic Day on January 26, 2023. From the biggest drone display to the traditional march on the Kartavya Path, the country has a slew of new events planned to commemorate this day.

The grand parade will include the Armed Forces and Paramilitary Forces, tableaux displayed by the States and Central Ministries/Departments, cultural performances by children, acrobatic motorcycle rides, and a fly-past, in addition to the Beating the Retreat ceremony at the Vijay Chowk and the PM’s NCC rally.

MILITARY TATTOO AND TRIBAL DANCE FESTIVAL - Parakram Diwas will begin by marking the 126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose. It will be celebrated with the Military Tattoo and Tribal Dance Festival, Aadi-Shaurya-Parv Parakram Ka. The event is held at Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, on January 23 and 24, 2023.

This event is jointly organised by the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Tribal Affairs. The coordinating agency of the Indian Coast Guard is also involved. The performances will have 10 military tattoo performances and 20 tribal dances.

The show will end with the performance of playback singer Kailash Kher. The booking for this show is available at www.bookmyshow.com.

VANDE BHARATAM 2.0 - The Ministry of Culture conducted the Vande Bharatam dance, which was a part of RDC 2023. The dancers were selected from earlier competitions conducted by the seven zonal cultural centres. Several 503 dancers were chosen by the jury to perform in the grand cultural show during the RD parade. The theme for this event is 'Nari Shakti.'

VEER GATHA 2.0 - Among the projects that were launched in Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav, Veer Gatha was one of them. It was a unique project organised to spread awareness among children about the sacrifices of the Armed forces.

In the competitions evaluated, there is a selection procedure that determines the Super-25 winners. They will be felicitated on January 25, 2023, and will attend the RD parade.

SPECIAL INVITEES - The presence of ordinary people will be seen on this year’s Republic Day as special invitees. They come from different walks of society: Shramyogis, the ones who were a part of Central Vista, Kartvya Path, milk, vegetable vendors, street vendors, etc. They will be seated on Kartvya Path.