Republic Day 2023: Tricolour unfurled at RSS headquarters in Nagpur

The Tricolour was unfurled at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur to mark the 74th Republic Day on Thursday.

RSS Nagpur Mahanagar Sahsanghchalak Shridhar Gadge unfurled the national flag on the occasion.

The flag unfurling ceremony was followed by the soulful rendition of the Indian national anthem 'Jana Gana Mana'.

President Droupadi Murmu will unfurl the national flag at Kartavya Path in the national capital today to mark the Republic Day celebrations.

This year's Republic Day celebration will witness the country's military prowess, cultural diversity, and many other unique initiatives. Building on last year's celebrations, in the 75th year of Independence, celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the celebrations this year shall witness zeal, enthusiasm, patriotic fervour and 'Jan Bhagidari', as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will be the Chief Guest at the parade.

The Republic Day parade, which will begin at around 1030 hrs, will be a unique mix of the country's military prowess & cultural diversity, depicting the country's growing indigenous capabilities, Nari Shakti and emergence of a 'New India'.

The parade ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial. He will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. Thereafter, the Prime Minister and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade.

As per tradition, the National Flag will be unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute. Amongst the many firsts, the 21-gun salute will be given with 105-mm Indian Field Guns. It replaces the vintage 25-pounder gun, reflecting upon the growing 'Aatmanirbharta' in defence. Four Mi-17 1V/V5 helicopters of 105 Helicopter Unit will shower flower petals on the audience present at Kartavya Path.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor