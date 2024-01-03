Republic Day 2024: All-Girl Band From North East India to Take Part in NCC for the First Time

In a historic first for India, a band comprising 45 girls from North East India will participate in the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp 2024 on January 26. According to the PIB press release, these girls, aged 13-15, will represent the rich cultural heritage of the North East and showcase the extensive reach of the NCC across the country.

DG NCC Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh said that 2,274 cadets, including 907 girls, from various parts of the country are participating in the month-long camp. This includes 122 cadets from Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh and 177 from the North East. Additionally, cadets and officers from 25 friendly countries under the Youth Exchange Programme (YEP) will also be part of the camp.

The Republic Day Camp aims to provide exposure to the rich traditions of the nation and reinforce the value system of the cadets. It seeks to promote national integration and strengthen unity in diversity through cultural exchange programs. Dignitaries, including the Vice President, Raksha Mantri, Raksha Rajya Mantri, the Chief of Defence Staff, and the three Service Chiefs, are expected to visit the camp, as mentioned by DG NCC.

He highlighted that 39 Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat camps were organized, including two Vibrant Village area camps, three DRDO camps, and one Aerospace camp. The achievements encompassed Megacyclothon, Nari Vandhan Run, exceptional performance in sporting events, mountaineering expeditions, and participation in G20 events. Emphasizing the focus on personality development, leadership traits, and soft skills improvement, he stated, "The idea is to transform them into better citizens and inculcate the spirit of Nation first."