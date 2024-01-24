Republic Day 2024: Parade Time, Ticket Price, Chief Guest; Know Everything About R-Day

Republic Day in India is celebrated every year on January 26th to honour the day when the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950. This year, Republic Day will mark the 75th anniversary of India becoming a sovereign, socialist, secular, and democratic republic. The day is celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country, and the main event takes place in the national capital, New Delhi.

Why is Republic Day Celebrated?

Republic Day is celebrated to commemorate the historic moment when the Constitution of India was adopted by the Constituent Assembly, replacing the Government of India Act (1935) as the governing document. This significant step marked India's transition to a republic, where the power to govern is vested in the hands of the people.

Parade Time and Venue:

The Republic Day Parade in New Delhi is a grand spectacle that takes place at Rajpath, a ceremonial boulevard that stretches from Rashtrapati Bhavan (the President's residence) to India Gate. The parade begins at around 10.30 AM on January 26 and continues till noon. It showcases the diverse culture, military prowess, and achievements of the nation. There will be seating facilities for the attendees at the venue.

Ticket Price and Entry Details:

While entry to the Republic Day 2024 Parade is free, there are specific enclosures for which tickets are required. These tickets are available for purchase, and the prices start from Rs 100 to Rs 500 based on the enclosure. Commonly, the enclosures near India Gate and the parade route are ticketed. Tickets can be obtained from various designated centres in Delhi, and online ticketing options are also available. Republic Day 2024: ISRO to Showcase Chandrayaan-3 Tableau; UP to Highlight Lord Ram and BrahMos.

How to Buy Tickets Online?

1) Visit the Ministry of Defence's official website.

2) Enter personal details like name, email ID, address, mobile number, etc. Verify your identity by receiving OTP on your registered contact number.

3) Select one desired event from the given options.

4) Choose the number of tickets you want to buy and pay.

5) You will receive a confirmation email and SMS containing your booking details along with a QR code after successful payment.

Chief Guest for Republic Day 2024:

The chief guest for Republic Day is a significant aspect of the celebration. Every year, India invites a foreign dignitary as the chief guest, symbolizing the country's diplomatic relations and global camaraderie. The chief guest is usually a head of state or government.

For Republic Day 2024, French President Emmanuel Macron is the chief guest. He will arrive at Jaipur airport on January 25. On the same day, President Macron will visit Amber Fort, Jantar Mantar, and Hawa Mahal and meet PM Narendra Modi in Jaipur. India's diplomatic relations and global engagements play a crucial role in determining the guest of honour.